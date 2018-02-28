"The decision to launch this application comes after years of watching public displays of the old flag and hoping that such behaviour would stop. These displays demonstrably compound the pain experienced by millions of black South Africans who suffered under apartheid and continue to struggle under its legacy‚" it said in a statement.

". . . It became apparent to the Foundation that some South Africans do not fully appreciate that apartheid was a crime against humanity (as the United Nations declared in 1973)‚ and that gratuitous displays of apartheid symbols‚ such as the old flag‚ are a celebration of that crime and a humiliation of its victims."

While the old flag is undeniably a part of SA history‚ the foundation said "that is where it belongs: in museums‚ documentaries and cathartic creative works".

"Gratuitous displays of the old flag – which serve no genuine journalistic‚ artistic or academic purpose in the public interest – are not about remembering but rather about forgetting our painful pasts. They do nothing to advance social justice‚ national unity and human dignity – quite the opposite.