How Ramaphosa got stuck with deputy 'DD' Mabuza

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been “hung, drawn and quartered with his heart cut out while alive” in his forced marriage to his deputy – controversial politician David Mabuza.

Known as “DD”, Mabuza was, until Monday night, premier of Mpumalanga and also the recently elected deputy president of the ruling party.

It was the votes from this powerful ANC province that ultimately helped Ramaphosa succeed Jacob Zuma as president.

Mabuza’s reward: Elevation to the position of South Africa’s second most powerful man, an appointment political analysts say Ramaphosa would have fought tooth and nail.