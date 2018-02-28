Newly appointed Deputy President David Mabuza has lashed out at those questioning his suitability for the position‚ saying his name is being smeared because people don't want to be led "by a village boy".

Mabuza has for years faced allegations of being involved in the political killings of his opponents in his home province but he has never been charged by law enforcement agencies.

"These smear campaigns started in 2009‚ the moment I became premier, because people did not expect a village boy becoming premier‚ they would not accept it‚" he told journalists.

"Since 2009‚ it's now 2018‚ nine years later‚ they are still talking about this thing and now I'm deputy president‚ probably you'll talk about these things until I die."

A buoyant Mabuza said his political detractors started embarking on a smear campaign against him in 2009 as an attempt to prevent him from becoming the premier of Mpumalanga‚ a position he went on to occupy later that year up until this week.