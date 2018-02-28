He said the black ANC government should have used the hospital to showcase that it could provide proper healthcare but had failed

Malema later challenged Ramaphosa‚ saying that as a billionaire he should give up his salary to donate to the hospital.

"You are a billionaire‚ you've got too much money. Why do you take a salary? Stop taking a salary ... you don't need a salary‚" said Malema.

He said Ramaphosa should do his now famous morning walks at the hospital so that he can see what patients and workers are subjected to.

The EFF‚ Malema said‚ will visit hospitals every month around the country but he also warned hospital workers to stop mistreating patients because of the unbearable working conditions they were subjected to.

He encouraged patients to also take videos when they see patients being mistreated in order to hold staff members accountable.

Malema also slammed both Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura‚ implying that they were lying when they said they were not aware about the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Turning to politics‚ Malema said his party was still going to go through with a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip as pay back for his party's failure to vote with the EFF on its motion in Parliament to expropriate land without compensation.

"We are going to remove the mayor of PE‚ not because he stole money or anything [but] because we want to teach these white people that we mean business when we say expropriation of land without compensation‚" said Malema.

He said they were going "to cut the throat" just to show them that they didn't owe them anything. "We are not blackmailing the DA‚ they can go to hell. We don't want anything from them‚" added Malema.