The Congress of South African Trade Unions‚ which backed President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC leader at the party's elective conference in December‚ has lambasted him for "recycling" the same ministers in his cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Speaking on Thursday following Cosatu’s three-day central executive committee (CEC) meeting which concluded on Wednesday‚ Cosatu secretary general Bheki Ntshalintshali said Ramaphosa should have aimed for competency.

"In our engagement with the president in terms of the cabinet reshuffle‚ we raised the issue of competence‚ that people appointed to cabinet‚ the question of competency‚ the question of leadership‚ the question of generation mix‚ experience and all those issues… we clearly indicated that we are totally opposed to recycling of ministers who are failing‚" said Ntshalintshali.

This follows Ramaphosa's first cabinet reshuffle which saw ten ministers who were directly linked to Zuma axed.