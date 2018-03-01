The government’s commitment to ensure that land is expropriated without compensation jeopardises a nearly R200-billion loan book by financial institutions to commercial farmers and risks entrenching poverty‚ say experts.

On Tuesday‚ parliament passed a motion that would see a review of the Constitution on how land could and should be expropriated. The review is to be concluded by 30 August.

The motion has opened the floodgates‚ with supporters and detractors at each other’s throats over the potential impact.

The lack of clarity on who could lose their land‚ and what kind of land would be targeted‚ has created widespread panic.

