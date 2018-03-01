Khusela Diko quits Luthuli House

In another shakeup at the ANC’s headquarter’s‚ Luthuli House‚ the party announced on Thursday that communications manager Khusela Diko has resigned.

Newly appointed party spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement that Diko’s resignation was effective on March 1.

“Comrade Khusela has selflessly led the department with diligence and commitment. We thank her for service to the ANC and wish her well in her future endeavours. We are confident that she is not lost to the overall communications machinery of the ANC‚” said the statement