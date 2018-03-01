Lynne Brown quits parliament after Cabinet axe

Just four days after being fired as minister of public enterprise‚ Lynne Brown has resigned as ANC MP.

Brown's decision to quit as a member of the national assembly was announced by the office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Thursday.

Brown is among several ministers who were axed from their position by President Cyril Ramaphosa in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

As public enterprises minister‚ Brown had a controversial tenure as she became implicated in allegations of the mismanagement of Eskom and other parastatals such as Denel and Transnet that fell under her political leadership.

Brown's name had been mentioned in alleged capture of the state by the Gupta family.