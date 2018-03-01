Zuma has gone: but the ANC’s inability to separate party from state is still a threat to democracy

The African National Congress (ANC), glossed over the causes of what nearly degenerated into a political crisis following its momentary affray with former president Jacob Zuma over his removal from office.

That he has now gone doesn’t mean the country’s democracy is out of danger.

This is because the problem wasn’t necessarily Zuma, but a party system that has unwittingly begun to institutionalise aberrations from the country’s Constitution. The aberration – and the practice that upended the constitution – is that getting rid of the president of the party necessitated the president of the Republic being recalled.

This isn’t what should happen. The power to remove the president of the country lies with the parliament, which elected him from among the members of the national assemby. A recall from the position of party president is a party political process not catered for in the Constitution. That’s why it only has political rather than legal effect. This means that if the president had refused to resign after the party had asked him to go, the only way to remove him would have been through the prescribed parliamentary processes.