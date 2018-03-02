Community health workers have taken their grievances to Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa‚ DA legislator Jack Bloom said.

Bloom‚ the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC‚ said the workers staged a sit-in on Thursday after some of them were paid late or discharged.

"Unpaid Community Health Workers (CHWs) are protesting their late pay and termination of contracts‚ including some who occupied Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa's office yesterday‚" Bloom said in a statement on Friday.

"According to a Facebook post by the Gauteng Community Health Care Forum‚ they are occupying MEC Ramokgopa's office 'to address the outstanding salaries and the demand of permanent employment'."