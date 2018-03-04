Politics

DA to lay a complaint against fake Gupta BBBEE certificates

04 March 2018 - 11:35 By Timeslive
Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Image: Muntu Vilakazi/Gallo Images

The Democratic Alliance is to lay a complaint‚ with supporting evidence‚ to B-BBEE Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli in Pretoria on possible fraudulent BEE certificates used by Gupta-linked businesses to secure supplier contracts with Eskom.

The complaint will be laid by DA shadow minister of trade and industry Dean Macpherson‚ who will be accompanied by his deputy‚ Ghaleb Cachalia.

In a statement‚ the DA said that the Gupta entities’ actions‚ combined with Eskom’s willingness to blindly accept these‚ might constitute criminal behaviour and must be urgently investigated.

“The B-BBEE Commission is empowered‚ in terms of the B-BBEE Act 46 of 2013 to investigate complaints received on any matter concerning broad-based black economic empowerment‚” it said.

