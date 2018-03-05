DA calls for strict measures to curb spread of Listeriosis
The Democratic Alliance says Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi should put strict measures in place for the food industry to prevent the spread of Listeriosis.
“Minister Motsoaledi must now investigate and ensure that there are strict measures in place for the food industry to curb the spread of the world’s biggest Listeriosis outbreak‚” the party said in a statement.
The party said it welcomes Motsoaledi’s announcement on Sunday that the source of the food-borne virus has been traced.
Motsoaledi named Enterprise’s food production plant in Polokwane‚ Limpopo‚ as the confirmed source of the unique strain of listeria‚ which has caused the world’s biggest documented Listeriosis outbreak‚ with 948 confirmed cases and 180 deaths.
“The DA also welcomes the subsequent move by the National Consumer Commission to issue all the companies involved with safety recall notices and that they be suspended from exporting their goods.”
The DA calls on Minister Motsoaledi to ensure these companies are thoroughly investigated for their role in this crisis and that drastic measures are followed by the food industry to ensure safety of unsuspecting consumers.
