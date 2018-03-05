DA calls for strict measures to curb spread of Listeriosis

The Democratic Alliance says Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi should put strict measures in place for the food industry to prevent the spread of Listeriosis.

“Minister Motsoaledi must now investigate and ensure that there are strict measures in place for the food industry to curb the spread of the world’s biggest Listeriosis outbreak‚” the party said in a statement.

The party said it welcomes Motsoaledi’s announcement on Sunday that the source of the food-borne virus has been traced.