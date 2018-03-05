Nafupa-SA president Muzi Hlengwa‚ speaking on expropriation of land‚ said that Zuma had been a trailblazer. “He is the father of radical economic transformation and he was the first president to push the issue of expropriation of land without compensation. Whether it is at the expense of food security or the economy doesn’t matter‚ as long as we have our land‚” he said.

“The only owners of this country are black people‚ and when I say that I mean Africans. Everyone else is a visitor. This is something we stand for‚” he added.

He also fired a salvo at funeral company Avbob‚ saying that the “white company” made money off of black people.

“Everyone is making money off black people. Avbob has 5.5-million lives insured and 80% of them are black people. That equates to 4.4-million blacks who have policies or who are covered by them and they are a white company.”

“We must make it a black company. They must hand over the company to us. We want our people - the black people are ours. We vow to take Avbob and make it ours‚ whether they put us in jail or not this will happen‚” he said.

Zuma is expected to be honoured at a gala event in Durban on Thursday night.