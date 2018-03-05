Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises has cancelled its Tuesday meeting after former finance minister Malusi Gigaba asked for an extension for his appearance before the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises.

Gigaba is now minister of Home Affairs. The committee received his letter on Friday‚ requesting a "reasonable extension".

The chairperson for the inquiry‚ Zukiswa Rantho‚ said: “I decided to send the letter to the members of the committee to inform them about the minister’s request instead of waiting until Tuesday for the scheduled meeting. The committee will deliberate and discuss the minister’s request at its next scheduled meeting.”