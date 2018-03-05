Politics

Gigaba's appearance for inquiry on mismanagement of funds postponed

05 March 2018 - 13:25 By Timeslive
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo
Image: Reuters

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises has cancelled its Tuesday meeting after former finance minister Malusi Gigaba asked for an extension for his appearance before the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises.

Gigaba is now minister of Home Affairs. The committee received his letter on Friday‚ requesting a "reasonable extension".

The chairperson for the inquiry‚ Zukiswa Rantho‚ said: “I decided to send the letter to the members of the committee to inform them about the minister’s request instead of waiting until Tuesday for the scheduled meeting. The committee will deliberate and discuss the minister’s request at its next scheduled meeting.”

READ MORE

Gigaba's fury at 'denial of birthright' by Engcobo Church

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba has slammed the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry in Engcobo for forbidding its members from having identity ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Nene loses no time in sizing up economy

New finance minister, briefed by Treasury and Gigaba, says SA can 'make this work'
Business
1 day ago

RON DERBY: This is not the time for a baby-kissing finance minister

The words from the person at the helm of the Treasury is now as closely watched and as those by a central bank governor
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Gigaba's appearance for inquiry on mismanagement of funds postponed Politics
  2. Gigaba's fury at 'denial of birthright' by Engcobo Church Politics
  3. Zuma to be lauded by controversial business bodies Politics
  4. EFF calls on schools to monitor kids' meals for listeria contaminated meat Politics
  5. EFF flexing its muscle by threatening to remove PE mayor: Analysts Politics

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X