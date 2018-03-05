Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is being accused of taking sides in a factional fight within his party.

Last Sunday‚ Malema held a meeting with structures from Mpumalanga in an effort to deal with an impasse between the provincial secretary‚ Alfred Skhosana‚ and chairperson‚ Collen Sedibe.

The meeting led to a unilateral decision by Malema to suspend Skhosana after the party president allegedly claimed that Skhosana “did not have a future in the EFF”.

The party is plagued by divisive factional fights in its provincial structures as the deadline looms for provinces to hold their elective conferences before June this year.