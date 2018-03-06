ANC calls for investigation into packaging of listeriosis-linked products

“These food production factories should ensure that the standard of packaging is not of inferior quality; chasing lower production prices at the expense of innocent lives.”

The party said it was “disturbed” by the number of deaths linked to the food-borne disease.

“To us‚ one death is too many. It is for this reason that we make a call to the people of South Africa to remain vigilant and visit health centres as and when they experience the symptoms for immediate treatment. We also urge members of the public to follow the advice given by the Department [of health] to avoid all processed meat products that are sold as ‘ready-to-eat’ in order to prevent the spread of the disease.”