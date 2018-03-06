The Democratic Alliance has officially opened nominations for its upcoming elective conference.

And the chairperson of its federal executive‚ James Selfe‚ has received a boost after he was publicly endorsed by the leader of KwaZulu-Natal‚ Zwakele Mngcwango.

KZN is one of the influential provinces in the party.

Mngcwango's support for Selfe is a boost because there has been talk that parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen was also considering contesting for the same position.

Steenhuisen has confirmed the talk but said he would only run if Selfe was not contesting for the position.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Mngcwango sang Selfe's praises saying the party could not afford to lose him ahead of the all important 2019 national elections.

"Maybe in the next congress after 2019‚ we can then think about someone [to replace Selfe]‚" said Mngcwango.