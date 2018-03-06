Politics

Intense battle set for top position in DA

06 March 2018 - 17:15 By Simthandile Ford
Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Athol Trollip.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

With just weeks to go before the Democratic Alliance holds its elective congress‚ the nominations for leadership seem to be pointing to an intense battle between Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and Nelson Mandela Bay’s mayor Athol Trollip for the position of federal chairman.

This after KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said he would lobby KZN to vote for Solly Msimanga come April 7. Speaking to DispatchLIVE‚ Mncwango said the process of choosing a leader was informed by the kind of leadership they wanted to lead them to 2019.

He said although he would be lobbying the entire province to support Msimanga‚ members still had a choice to go for a different candidate. “We believe that the position of the federal executive chairperson‚ which is currently occupied by James Selfe should remain with Selfe. However‚ we believe that the position of the federal chairperson should change and that it should be occupied by the Tshwane mayor‚” said Mncwango.

KZN is the third biggest DA province in the country after the Western Cape and Gauteng. The province is bringing 194 delegates to the congress that expects just over 2‚000 delegates. Trollip confirmed to DispatchLIVE that he would be running for re-election.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schafer and Free State chairperson Annelie Lotriet are also among those said to be considering contesting Trollip.

