Mcebisi Jonas not aware of move to Nelson Mandela Bay as mayor

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says he has received no communication from the ANC on whether he should be deployed to the Nelson Mandela Bay metro as mayor.

Speaking to the media after an anti racism event at the Apartheid Museum on Tuesday‚ Jonas said he was unable to respond to demands by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that he replace existing Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Athol Trollip when the party tables a motion of no confidence against him next month.

The EFF said they would only accept an ANC candidate with Jonas’s credibility and stature for the position.

“ANC speaks on the matter not me. I belong to the ANC. I don’t know what the EFF’s analysis has been‚” Jonas said.