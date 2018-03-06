Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba says the department will take the same approach with Ajay Gupta as it did with Janusz Walus and Radovan Krecjir.

Gigaba told a media briefing on Tuesday that if the Guptas were convicted their citizenship would be revoked and they would serve out their sentences‚ after which they would be deported.

This was the same procedure that would be followed with Walus‚ the killer of SACP leader Chris Hani‚ and Czech crime boss Krejcir.

During a media briefing on Tuesday Gigaba said that it was too early to decide whether to withdraw permanent residency for members of the Gupta family implicated in state capture allegations.

Ajay applied for naturalisation in 2012 but it was denied because he refused to renounce his Indian citizenship‚ he said. “There has been an argument that there was a decision to favour this family; one‚ by expediting their application and appeal; two‚ by maliciously granting them South African citizenship‚” said Gigaba.