Former ANC MP and ex-Land Bank chief to be sentenced for fraud
Former ANC MP and Independent Communications Authority of SA head Rubben Mohlaloga will be sentenced on Thursday alongside former acting head of the Land Bank Philemon Mohlahlane and attorney Dinga Rammy Nkwashu.
The three are expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria to learn their fate with regard to an incident where they defrauded the Agri-BEE Fund and the Land Bank of R6-million.
The funds were meant to bolster aspirant black farmers.
Mohlaloga was reported to have instructed the manager of the fund to pay money to the trust account of Nkwashu’s legal firm under the false pretence that this was a ministerial instruction for a project.
At the time‚ he was the chairman of parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture.
In a statement‚ the National Prosecuting Authority said none of the proper procedures were followed in the payment of the funds.
“There was no proper application‚ no due diligence was done on the ‘project’‚ and the matter was never served before the National Advisory Panel for approval‚” said spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
“Once the R6-million was transferred to the trust account‚ the money was disbursed by a complicated number of transfers mainly to the benefit of [Mohlahlane and Nkwashu]‚” she added.
Investigations into the matter led to the Asset Forfeiture Unit seizing a Limpopo farm and BMW vehicle which was in the possession of Mohlaloga.
Last month‚ National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete instituted proceedings to remove Mohlaloga from the helm of the communications authority.
She instructed the portfolio committee on communications to begin proceedings to oust him following his conviction on charges of fraud and money laundering.
