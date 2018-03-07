Supension of Eskom executives was not my doing‚ says Ngubane

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has begun detailing to parliament's inquiry how the process of appointing Brian Molefe unfolded and how the suspension of executives at the entity came about.

Ngubane told the inquiry by the public enterprise committee in parliament into the mismanagement of funds in state-owned entities that the suspension of executives at Eskom happened outside his term.

“This matter falls outside my tenure as the chairperson of the Eskom board. My understanding is that [then-Eskom chairperson Zola] Tsotsi‚ in his capacity then motivated to the board to urgently authorise an independent investigation to be conducted by an external service provider. It is also my understanding that Tsotsi motivated for the suspension of certain key executives while the investigations were conducted.

“Apparently‚ he had suspected the executives of wrongdoing. The affected positions include those of group executive Tshediso Matona‚ group executive commercial and technology Matshela Koko‚ group executive capital Dan Marokane and finance director Tsholofelo Molefe‚” Ngubane explained.