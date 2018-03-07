Uproar in the house over 'liar' Gigaba's no-show

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's absence during parliament's oral question session with MPs sparked a commotion in the house as lawmakers slammed his no-show.

As soon as opposition MPs realised Gigaba was not in the chamber during question time they started shouting "where's the liar."

Gigaba has been under pressure lately as the home affairs portfolio committee probed him on Tuesday on the naturalisation of the controversial Gupta family‚ while the committee probing the alleged capture of Eskom also wants him to appear before it.

DA MP Hannif Hoosen had wanted Gigaba to explain to parliament how many foreigners had been granted South African citizenship since April 2017.

But the Q&A session with ministers in cabinet's peace and security cluster degenerated owing to Gigaba's non-appearance.