WATCH LIVE | Eskom inquiry: Ben Ngubane testifies in Parliament
Note: This livestream is due to begin at 9.30am
07 March 2018 - 09:34
Parliament's Eskom inquiry is due to resume on Wednesday with testimony from former board chairperson, Dr. Ben Ngubane.
The inquiry has been investigating allegations of maladministration at the state power utility.
