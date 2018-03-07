Politics

WATCH LIVE | Eskom inquiry: Ben Ngubane testifies in Parliament

Note: This livestream is due to begin at 9.30am

07 March 2018 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE

Parliament's Eskom inquiry is due to resume on Wednesday with testimony from former board chairperson, Dr. Ben Ngubane.

The inquiry has been investigating allegations of maladministration at the state power utility.  

