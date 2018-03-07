Politics

Zondo to name key appointments to state capture commission of inquiry

07 March 2018 - 12:07 By Qaanitah Hunter
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce key appointments to the much-anticipated state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

TimesLive has learnt that longstanding government bureaucrat Khotso de Wee is in line for the position of secretary of the commission.

Zondo is expected to announce other key appointments to the commission on Wednesday afternoon in a press briefing.

Aside from the commission secretary‚ the position of evidence leader is crucial as this person will be responsible for presenting evidence and interrogating witnesses.

Zondo is also expected to appoint researchers tasked with gathering information around state capture and spokesperson for the commission.

De Wee previously worked as director general in the Free State government and later went on to work in the department of justice.

Zondo’s announcement comes over a month after former president Jacob Zuma appointed him as the chairperson of the commission.

MORE

Guptas and Duduzane called to appear before inquiry

The three Gupta brothers - Atul‚ Ajay and Rajesh - as well as former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma have been called to appear before the ...
News
2 hours ago

Parties demand answers after Gigaba’s Gupta gaffe

The Democratic Alliance is demanding answers following claims by home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday that the Guptas are not South African ...
Politics
8 hours ago

How two Guptas managed to escape

The fight between the Hawks and the NPA over state capture investigations has blown the lid on how the Hawks were forced not to announce a warrant of ...
News
2 days ago

Hawks are 'deeply compromised' on Guptas: Institute for Security Studies

Strategic leaks of information relating to the ongoing state capture probe and the Gupta family to various media houses over the past few weeks are a ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Supension of Eskom executives was not my doing‚ says Ngubane Politics
  2. Zondo to name key appointments to state capture commission of inquiry Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Eskom inquiry: Ben Ngubane testifies in Parliament Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Shaun Abrahams in hot seat over Guptas, state capture Politics
  5. EFF flexing its muscle by threatening to remove PE mayor: Analysts Politics

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X