Zondo to name key appointments to state capture commission of inquiry

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce key appointments to the much-anticipated state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

TimesLive has learnt that longstanding government bureaucrat Khotso de Wee is in line for the position of secretary of the commission.

Zondo is expected to announce other key appointments to the commission on Wednesday afternoon in a press briefing.

Aside from the commission secretary‚ the position of evidence leader is crucial as this person will be responsible for presenting evidence and interrogating witnesses.

Zondo is also expected to appoint researchers tasked with gathering information around state capture and spokesperson for the commission.

De Wee previously worked as director general in the Free State government and later went on to work in the department of justice.

Zondo’s announcement comes over a month after former president Jacob Zuma appointed him as the chairperson of the commission.