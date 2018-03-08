“This is an unnecessary strike that has been triggered by the bureaucratic arrogance and an ill-informed unilateralism by the department leadership. We commend Nehawu for pushing back against this mediocrity and arrogance and we fully support the workers in their fight.

“We call on minister Gugile Nkwinti to provide the necessary leadership and engage with workers on their legitimate and reasonable demands. This strike also proves us right on our assertion that the recycling of incompetent ministers is a recipe for disaster. Some of these ministers are fatigued and have nothing new to offer‚ while some are just plain corrupt and incompetent‚” said Cosatu in its official statement.

Thousands of water and sanitation staff members went on strike on Thursday‚ protesting alleged corruption within the department.

Nehawu members are demanding better working conditions and an end to outsourcing. The union claims that former minister of the department Nomvula Mokonyane used outsourcing of services‚ ranging from cleaning to dam construction‚ to milk the department’s coffers dry.

Cosatu supports Nehawu’s demands.