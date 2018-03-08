EFF leader Julius Malema wants former auditor general Terence Nombembe removed as lead investigator for the commission of inquiry into state capture because he is allegedly conflicted.

Addressing the media on Thursday‚ Malema said Nombembe‚ in his capacity as the CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants‚ received a R1.2-million donation from Trillian‚ a Gupta-linked company implicated in state capture.

Malema said when the EFF became aware of the donation‚ they wrote to Nombembe asking him to explain the donation but he had failed to do so.

“When sent an email by the EFF questioning ‘why did you take money from a criminal syndicate when you are aware that these people are involved in criminal activities in South Africa?’ he doesn’t respond to the allegations. He sent an email to say ‘guys can we call each other?’” said Malema.