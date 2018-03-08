Parliament’s public enterprises committee is still waiting for a medical certificate from former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni to explain why she could not appear before the committee on Wednesday.

“I did not get any SMS that says there is anything that the secretary has received‚” committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said on Thursday morning.

Rantho did not want to elaborate on the illness‚ but said Myeni can drive down to Cape Town. “She has been given a directive by her doctor not to fly. That is the only thing I can say.”

In a statement on Wednesday‚ Rantho said: “If the committee were to fly to Johannesburg to accommodate Myeni‚ this would set a bad precedent.”

Rantho told the committee on Wednesday she could not share the details of Myeni’s illness in public. She said Myeni told her she cannot fly or travel long distances.

Myeni requested to make written submissions to the committee. The committee rejected Myeni’s excuse and proposal and insisted that she physically appear before the committee.

Myeni also stood the committee up last week. The committee decided on Wednesday that Myeni must submit a medical certificate within 24 hours and appear next Wednesday‚ saying they will subpoena her if she fails to appear for a third time.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said on Wednesday: “I think we are being taken for fools. I insist that Myeni flies to Cape Town. This is a matter of national importance. Very serious allegations are before us. She is attempting to play with us and she understands that the game is up.”