Bunking councillors exposed in report

The ANC's Andile Lungisa failed to attend a single Nelson Mandela Bay committee meeting in his first 10 months as a councillor.

He topped the list of council offenders who bunked a number of standing committee meetings between August 2016 and June last year. The others are Samantha Beynon (DA)‚ Thoko Tshangela (UDM)‚ Lodewyk Gallant (DA) and Litho Suka (ANC)‚ who reportedly attended only half of some of the sittings they were required to.

According to the metro's annual report for the 2016-17 financial year‚ Lungisa failed to attend a single human settlements portfolio meeting. The report found that the rest of the city councillors recorded excellent attendance‚ ranging between 80% and 100%.