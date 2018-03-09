Give us a budget or else: Dlamini-Zuma's election warning to ANC
Senior women in the ANC have debated whether women should boycott next year’s general elections.
Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma suggested that the vote should be tied to a budget for gender parity‚ the SABC reported.
Dlamini-Zuma made the comments during a discussion on International Women’s Day in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
“We will vote for the ANC but we want a gender budget for the next year. We will vote for the ANC but that’s one of our conditions and that’s our demand for the next election‚” Dlamini-Zuma is quoted as saying.
“The budget must be desegregated to say what of this budget is going to women‚ young women and of course the youth? But let’s start with women.”
Thandi Moraka‚ deputy secretary general of the ANC Youth League‚ also spoke up during the debate.
“If we can take a resolution as women to say that we are not going to vote in this upcoming general election‚ the ANC is going to lose. And we don’t want to do that. Just for us to show how powerful we are‚ Mam’ Bathabile‚ you can issue an instruction to say: All women‚ stay at home‚ don’t vote.”
Bathabile Dlamini is the president of the ANC Women’s League. She was recently moved to the women’s portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle by newly appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Dlamini-Zuma in December at the ANC’s national conference‚ where the women’s league had campaigned strongly for her.
Dlamini‚ the former social development minister‚ also spoke at Thursday’s night event‚ calling on women to support each other.
“The time has come for us to hold the hands of young women because we are where we are because someone decided to hold our hand‚” Dlamini said.
Twitter of course waded into the debate:
Minister in the presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says women must withhold their vote in 2019 National Elections if Budgets aimed at Addressing gender parity programs are not implemented, but does she know that women were once not allowed to vote? Is she dumb— Ermias (@DefacedPicasso) March 9, 2018
So @DlaminiZuma is basically saying women shouldn't votefor @MYANC if they fail to do what she's advancing...isn't she part of the NEC & NWC? Has she raised these issues internally b4 going out to blah blah blah? Looks like @CyrilRamaphosa has an opposition in house...— Thapelo Monareng (@sebeiabza) March 9, 2018
Or, since we live in a democracy, which gives us choice, and the ability to take our votes elsewhere if a party does not deliver. Women and men can vote for other political parties. https://t.co/CoU51DMqmT— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) March 9, 2018
Stop right there evil gogo! You trying to destroy Ramapolony's chances of running this country. He must get rid of, you zuma's ex lover after all and I think u r scared tha he might go to jail pic.twitter.com/mWEYIBeCEM— -Kay (@kay46577528) March 9, 2018
That moment when women fought for freedom of the oppressed; only to be advised by a struggle icon to withold their democratic right to vote! Surely Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was misquoted?— Musa Sekese (@SekesM) March 9, 2018
Dear @MYANC , Aren't ALL members of the party obliged to encourage people to vote? Or is @DlaminiZuma exempted from that obligation? @CyrilRamaphosa @MbalulaFikile @DrAceMagashule @GwedeMantashe1 @DDMabuza @ANCDSGDuarte— Mkhuseli Freddie (@bigkoostar) March 9, 2018
If she really said this, am in agreement with @DlaminiZuma. Women have great power they are not using.— Modern Day Native™ (@ModernDayNative) March 9, 2018
With more women than men at adult age in SA women should be deciding their own future and services required. #but Ke ANCWL sent men in their place, what can you expect.