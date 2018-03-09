Senior women in the ANC have debated whether women should boycott next year’s general elections.

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma suggested that the vote should be tied to a budget for gender parity‚ the SABC reported.

Dlamini-Zuma made the comments during a discussion on International Women’s Day in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

“We will vote for the ANC but we want a gender budget for the next year. We will vote for the ANC but that’s one of our conditions and that’s our demand for the next election‚” Dlamini-Zuma is quoted as saying.

“The budget must be desegregated to say what of this budget is going to women‚ young women and of course the youth? But let’s start with women.”