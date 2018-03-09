Jacob Zuma warns of bloodshed if land issue not resolved

“It’s not God who made us suffer as African people. We were rich‚ we had land and we farmed. And then there was a process to take the land away from us. We were forced to leave our land and go look for jobs in urban areas. The dispossession of land is what brought about poverty‚ hunger and homelessness‚” he said.

Zuma said if the issue of land was not resolved “our ancestors will punish us and say‚ because you were more sophisticated than us with education and even arms‚ why did you not address this issue? And it will be difficult to answer that question.

“Now when you say our land must be given back you’re accused of being aggressive. In other words the person who says you’re aggressive is saying it’s okay for us to be subjected to poverty and hunger and be like worse than a slave in your country.”

“Even countries which were oppressed like us do not have the problem we have in this country. The problem we have in this country is that it is so beautiful‚ the settlers fell in love with it when they arrived. We’re not saying colonial settlers must go‚ we’re saying the matter of land must be corrected‚” said Zuma.