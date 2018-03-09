Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's personal legal team will on Friday write to the ANC to demand a public apology "for the lies they peddled outside the office of the Public Protector" on Thursday.

The ANC in Johannesburg has asked the Public Protector to investigate mismanagement and maladministration in the city and handed over a memorandum at the office on Thursday. Mashaba said if the the ANC did not hold a press conference within the next 7 days to issue a public apology‚ legal action will be instituted against them.

"In the process of peddling lies on the steps of the Public Protector’s office yesterday‚ the ANC has continued in their pattern of defaming the city of Johannesburg‚ and the names of both myself and my family. This will not be tolerated‚ and residents of our city can find comfort in the knowledge that we having nothing to hide. Our multi-party government operates openly and honestly with its residents. This is precisely why I will take the ANC to court over this matter‚ to demonstrate in an open court of law that their allegations are without foundation‚" Mashaba said.