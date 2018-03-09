The ANCWL being an organized body of women within the African National Congress needs to put forward policies that lead the emancipation of women‚ the statement said.

"This is a concrete issue we can mobilize around as women the 2019/2020 budget must incorporate gender budgeting. As we go and check our voting credentials this weekend women within the ranks of the ANCWL will use gender budgeting as a mobilization tool‚” said Dlamini-Zuma.

Earlier‚ SABC reported that senior women in the ANC had debated whether women should boycott next year’s general elections.

It reported that Dlamini-Zuma suggested that the vote should be tied to a budget for gender parity

The broadcaster quoted her as saying: “We will vote for the ANC but we want a gender budget for the next year. We will vote for the ANC but that’s one of our conditions and that’s our demand for the next election.”