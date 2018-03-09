Ramaphosa can celebrate Women's Day by sacking Bathabile Dlamini: Hospersa

A major union has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe women's minister Bathabile Dlamini over her role in the social grants crisis.

Dlamini is currently the subject of an inquiry for her in the grants saga while she served as social development minister.

The Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said Dlamini had a poor track record.

"Hospersa joins the international community in celebrating International Women’s Day and has called for the Minister of Women in the Presidency‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ to be removed from office for her role in the social grants payment saga‚" said Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines.