Ramaphosa can celebrate Women's Day by sacking Bathabile Dlamini: Hospersa
A major union has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe women's minister Bathabile Dlamini over her role in the social grants crisis.
Dlamini is currently the subject of an inquiry for her in the grants saga while she served as social development minister.
The Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said Dlamini had a poor track record.
"Hospersa joins the international community in celebrating International Women’s Day and has called for the Minister of Women in the Presidency‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ to be removed from office for her role in the social grants payment saga‚" said Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines.
"The Union has called for credible women leaders to be appointed in such key positions if progress is to be made in addressing gender equality in the country."
Dlamini has been accused of jeopardising the distribution of grants for failing to ensure that a legitimate contractor is appointed to deal with the relief programme.
The current contract between the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court‚ but it was extended to the end of March after the agency failed to find a new contractor.
However‚ Sassa has again turned to the court to ask that part of the CPS contract remain in place for a limited period.
Hospersa said Dlamini spelled similar trouble for her new role in cabinet.
"Minister Dlamini has underperformed and it is only a matter of time before she brings more controversy to her new portfolio. We call on President Ramaphosa to remove her from cabinet and to replace her with a credible leader that will advance women issues and stimulate new confidence in the fight for gender equality in the country‚" Desfontaines said.