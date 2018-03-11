Sihle Zikalala‚ ANC KZN provincial interim committee coordinator‚ said Nqobizwe Mkhize‚ 42‚ was “assassinated” in the early hours of the morning at his residence in Imfume‚ Ward 105 of eThekwini Municipality. Mkhize was responsible for election mobilisation in the district.

“While escaping the scene‚ the assassins fired shots at two other community members who sadly also lost their lives. It’s sad that yet another dark cloud of brutal killings has engulfed our province‚” Zikalala said.

He said while the full details regarding Mkhize’s murder remained sketchy‚ it appeared that he was attacked while sleeping. He was shot in the presence of his wife.