Moyane must submit Lovells, Motau reports to Parliament before March 13: DA

11 March 2018 - 12:26 By Timeslive
Tom Moyane. File photo.
The DA says it has written to the chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF)‚ Yunus Carrim‚ asking him to request SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane to submit the Hogan Lovells and Motau reports on Jonas Makwakwa before March 13.

It said Moyane is scheduled to appear before the SCOF on this date and that it is essential that these reports are submitted in time to enable Parliament to perform its oversight function on the controversial circumstances that saw Makwakwa reinstated as the second in command at SARS.

“Should Moyane fail to submit the reports as requested‚ I will recommend that Parliament considers taking legal action to force him to release the reports‚” said DA shadow deputy minister of finance Alf Lees.

He said Makwakwa’s suspension‚ triggered by findings made by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)‚ was controversially lifted based on reports conducted by Hogan Lovells and Adv Motau.

“This was despite the fact that these reports did not investigate the allegations that the suspension was based on.”

Lees said Moyane had done everything in his power to protect Makwakwa “even to the point of misleading and possibly lying to Parliament‚ as reported in the Daily Maverick on March 7 2018”.

“The DA will ensure that when Moyane’s appearance before SCOF is used to make him account on why Makwakwa was reinstated after being suspended over serious allegations of involvement in illegal activates and financial crimes.

“Moyane must understand that the ‘jig is up’ and his attempts to further delay the release of the Lovells and Motau reports only serves to cast doubt over his suitability to continue leading the tax revenue service‚” Lees stated.

