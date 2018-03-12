Politics

ANC to host cadre forum in East London

12 March 2018 - 13:51 By ZOLILE MENZELWA
The forum takes place as the ANC is reconfiguring its troikas and provincial governance.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The disputed ANC provincial leadership in the Eastern Cape is forging ahead with its programmes as it is hosting a cadres' forum in East London on Monday.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi exclusively told DispatchLIVE that all ANC deployees were expected to attend.

"This is where the status report is supposed to be given on ANC and governance matters. We also check how far governance has gone since the January 8 statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚" Ngcukayitobi said.

The Orient Theatre is expected to be a hive of activity as MPLs and councillors deployed by the ANC are expected to attend. Party members are trickling in at the East London City Hall for registration.

The forum takes place as the ANC is reconfiguring its troikas and provincial governance. In recent days Mnquma council defied the ANC provincial leadership when it elected Ndyebo Skelenge as the mayor‚ while the ANC wanted Thabo Matiwane. Such issues are expected to top the agenda of the forum.

It could not be confirmed at the time of writing whether Premier Phumulo Masualle and his executive would attend the forum.

