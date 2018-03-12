Amongst the party's policy promises on land is:

- New recipients of state subsidised housing will receive full title‚ and past recipients of RDP homes will given full title;

- We will make it cheaper for first time buyers to purchase homes through lowering of transfer costs;

- We will distribute the thousands of government owned farms and fallow land‚ instead of treating emerging farmers as permanent tenants;

- We will give residents of tribal land security of tenure that is recorded and legally enforceable;

- We will allocate adequate budgets to settle all remaining land restitution claims‚ and for land reform purposes‚ on the basis of the Constitutional guidelines for compensation; and

- Anyone who wants to farm will receive the support they need to be successful‚ through the transference of skills and by providing access to the resources and markets they need to sell their goods.

"All of this is attainable without amending the Constitution‚" Maimane noted.

"Our approach seeks to make people real homeowners‚ and protects their right to build assets and wealth over time and hand these over to their children. This is the only way to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty that Apartheid has left us."