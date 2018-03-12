DA text message 'makes Maimane look like a puppet leader'

An internal DA SMS on the voter registration week has rattled some in the party arguing that it undermines party leader Mmusi Maimane.

The message, sent to DA public representatives, is co-signed by the chairman of the federal council, James Selfe, who detractors have often argued is the real leader.

“We look forward to seeing all DA public reps out at polling stations this week as we register voters for the 2019. Kind regards, Mmusi & James,” reads the message.

But the message has angered Maimane’s supporters in the party, including some senior white leaders.

His backers argued that messages like this make Maimane appear weak as party leader, and the inclusion of Selfe was “diluting” his blackness.