“We are the party of the protection of all individual rights‚ cardinal among those the right to security of one’s own property and the right to enjoy the fruits of one’s labour. We regard the attempt to amend the Constitution as nothing but a populist effort to scapegoat the Constitution for the failure of the ANC‚ over twenty years‚ to reform land ownership‚” said Maimane.

He called for a rollout of title deeds to beneficiaries of RDP houses to ensure ownership for beneficiaries.

He said the DA government had the best track record on land reform. As part of the party’s campaign on land‚ on Tuesday it will visit beneficiaries of land reform in Wellington in the Western Cape.

It has also started a petition online against expropriation of land without compensation.

“The DA is committed to redressing land dispossession in our country but it must be done in line with the constitution. Where we govern‚ we have achieved the most successful land reform in South Africa‚ making recipients actual land owners‚ with title deeds to their land‚” reads the online petition.