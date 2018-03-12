This economic growth performance was insufficient to make a real impact on fiscal dynamics from an income perspective. The government continued with sizeable fiscal deficits and rising public debt (as percentage of GDP). Unsurprisingly‚ rating agencies implemented another two rounds of ratings downgrades‚ taking the sovereign deeper into non-investment grade territory. Credit ratings only stabilised in 2020‚ although this was more a case of reaching a deep point of weakness rather than any real effort by the government to address the negative tide. This economic and political situation chipped away at South Africa’s competitiveness as an investment destination‚ eroding some of the strong points identified earlier in this document. This weakened competitiveness reduced the value of the South African rand as both a producer of goods and services and an investment tool. As a result‚ the rand depreciated to an average of R18.20/$ in 2022. This contributed to higher consumer price inflation and upward adjustments in interest rates‚ alongside a decline in GDP per capita.

- Scenario 2: Coming up short

Probability: 20%

The first two months of President Ramaphosa’s ANC presidency included many positive moves as he picked low-hanging fruit. These included the start of a turnaround for Eskom‚ judicial developments surrounding key corruption and state capture cases‚ a more focused fiscal budget‚ and the broadcasting of a positive ‘South Africa is open for business’ message to international investors. Local financial markets rallied as the new broom swept through the corridors of the Union Buildings‚ igniting hope of an improvement in governance and economic conditions when President Ramaphosa took over the national leadership.

The wheels of change were indeed moving‚ as he told attendees of the WEF in Davos during January. Perceptions of the quality of governance improved as South Africans perceived lower levels of corruption. However‚ the quick implementation of these early changes – popular with the media‚ low in cost and highly visible – failed to gain momentum. Elements within the ANC as well as local‚ provincial and national government‚ whose way of doing government business under the Zuma administration remained largely unchanged‚ stifled President Ramaphosa’s reform ambitions. In turn‚ policymaking structures within the ruling party had to resort to populist policies to win national elections in 2019 (by a small majority) and local government polls in 2021.