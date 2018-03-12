A man implicated in a deadly botched robbery that targeted Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz wants to enter into a plea agreement with the state.

Fritz’s spokesperson‚ Sihle Ngobese‚ said the trial of Xolisa Baba was postponed in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the 26-year-old indicated that he wanted to enter into a deal with the state over the charges of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances that he is facing.

Fritz and his team‚ including Ngobese‚ were allegedly held up by Baba and a 19-year-old accomplice outside the Assembly of God Church in Nyanga‚ Cape Town‚ in August 2017.