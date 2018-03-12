Man who tried to rob MEC wants to cut a deal
A man implicated in a deadly botched robbery that targeted Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz wants to enter into a plea agreement with the state.
Fritz’s spokesperson‚ Sihle Ngobese‚ said the trial of Xolisa Baba was postponed in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the 26-year-old indicated that he wanted to enter into a deal with the state over the charges of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances that he is facing.
Fritz and his team‚ including Ngobese‚ were allegedly held up by Baba and a 19-year-old accomplice outside the Assembly of God Church in Nyanga‚ Cape Town‚ in August 2017.
“The matter relates to the violent incident in Nyanga last year in which Baba and his 19-year-old accomplice held the MEC‚ his spokesperson and team at gunpoint‚ robbing them of their cellphones‚” said Ngobese in a media statement on Monday.
“The robbery resulted in a shootout between the robbers and SAPS bodyguards‚ which left the 19-year-old suspect dead‚ and Baba injured‚” he said.
At the time Fritz told eNCA that he was waiting outside the church in his car to speak at a youth event when Baba and the 19-year-old approached them.
He said that one of the men tried to shoot his bodyguard but that the gun jammed and his bodyguard drew his firearm after throwing his cellphone onto the ground to distract the would-be robber.
“Since his arrest last year‚ Baba had abandoned his bid for bail and had been remanded in custody‚” said Ngobese.
“It is shocking to have learnt that even at such a young age‚ Baba already has other criminal cases he is yet to stand trial for‚ including another case of aggravated robbery and hijacking‚” he said.
He said that the case brought to bear the importance of youth development work which falls under the department.
“Minister Fritz remains committed to rolling out programmes and initiatives for young people aimed at helping them access opportunity and development‚” said Ngobese.
“We have allocated R15.6-million this financial year to youth services‚ with a particular focus on a target youth group described as NEETs (Not in Employment‚ Education or Training)‚” he said.
“Young people should know that there are opportunities available for those who are not in employment‚ education or training – rather than resorting to a life of crime‚” said Ngobese.