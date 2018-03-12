Ramaphosa was walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville‚ Soweto‚ to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo on a mission to persuade the youth to register to vote in the coming 2019 national elections.

Willy Sibiya took to Facebook to show his disapproval.

“Cyril Ramaphosa was seen with Qedani Mahlangu this morning having fun‚ Bathabile‚ Nomvula‚ Gigaba r back in his cabinet i am worried now about his sense of judgment-i think he is not what many think he is -our messiah - u going to be disappointed‚” Sibiya said.

Mahlangu resigned early last year as the MEC of health after the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ which happened on her watch. At least 144 psychiatric patients died after the Gauteng department of health moved 1‚700 mentally ill people from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped NGOs and state facilities in 2016.