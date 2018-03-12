Ramaphosa slammed for walking with Qedani Mahlangu
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire on social media after he was spotted with the infamous former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu on Saturday.
Ramaphosa was walking from Regina Mundi Church in Rockville‚ Soweto‚ to Mangalane Garage in Chiawelo on a mission to persuade the youth to register to vote in the coming 2019 national elections.
Willy Sibiya took to Facebook to show his disapproval.
“Cyril Ramaphosa was seen with Qedani Mahlangu this morning having fun‚ Bathabile‚ Nomvula‚ Gigaba r back in his cabinet i am worried now about his sense of judgment-i think he is not what many think he is -our messiah - u going to be disappointed‚” Sibiya said.
Mahlangu resigned early last year as the MEC of health after the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ which happened on her watch. At least 144 psychiatric patients died after the Gauteng department of health moved 1‚700 mentally ill people from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped NGOs and state facilities in 2016.
@CyrilRamaphosa @David_Makhura & Qedani #mahlangu. All of them in the same pic remind of #marikana mine workers and #LifeEsidimeni mental health patients. Feels like they are being insensitive, like they are saying "LIFE goes on!" or "get over it!", esp the two on the left.— tsholofelo (@tsholoBT) March 11, 2018
😢 pic.twitter.com/p3g7a7fmkn
@CyrilRamaphosa and Makhura walking with Qedani. So they dont care about Life Esidemeni. Hypocrisy. And the question is why is she still in SA? Is she no more studying? @PresidencyZA— Zakhele (@JeleJele89) March 10, 2018
Some likened Ramaphosa to Mahlangu because of his alleged involvement in the Marikana massacre in 2012‚ when miners were shot dead while on strike.
Cyril Ramaphosa and Qedani Mahlangu have something in common 😊— #VoteEFF2019 (@Who_is_Odwa) March 11, 2018
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Regina Mundi Church in Rockville for his morning walk to Chiawelo. #CyrilMorningWalk pic.twitter.com/pQJVU30kl2— POWER987News (@POWER987News) March 10, 2018