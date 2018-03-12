Sechaba Aloys Cosmas ‘Charles’ Setsubi‚ a South African Communist Party central committee member and former MK operative who was close to Chris Hani‚ died in hospital early today. He was 70.

He had been admitted to the Leratong Hospital in Kagiso‚ West Rand‚ on Friday.

The SACP said it "lowers its red flag to half mast in honour of this finest revolutionary‚ a long standing member of the party and one of the most experienced stalwarts of our struggle against apartheid‚ the struggle for liberation and complete social emancipation".

He was known as Charles Setsubi‚ his combat name‚ which actually his younger brother’s real name‚ the party revealed.