Zuma -'champion of all that is a black man' - plays the martyr

JZ sang and danced with a conglomerate of controversial black business groups

12 March 2018 - 11:37 By Bongani Mthethwa
Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus, former President Jacob Zuma and National Funeral Parlour Association president Muzi Hlengwa at the National Parlour Association gala dinner at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Greek storyteller Aesop famously said that a man is known by the company he keeps.

Last week, former president Jacob Zuma sang and danced with a conglomerate of controversial black business groups.

The association, experts say, points to a man desperate to be seen as a victim of circumstances and who also wants to be recognised as a champion of radical economic transformation.

That’s the view of some political analysts after last week’s gala dinner where the former president was feted by the controversial National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA(Nafupa-SA), Durban business forum Delangokubona and Black First Land First movement.

Both organisations have been on the receiving end of legal action for fanning racial flames and threatening violence against white- and Indian-owned businesses.

The gala dinner was hosted under the guise of honouring Zuma for his work on radical economic transformation and of being a trailblazer of the much talked about expropriation of land without compensation.

He was hailed as “the father of radical economic transformation”;  “the champion of everything that is a black man”;  “the father of free education”; and “Our Father who art on earth.”

