Citizens should know who funds the political parties they vote for in order to protect against post-election corruption linked to party funding.

This is one of the arguments presented by My Vote Counts‚ a non-profit organisation‚ before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

The organisation has asked the court to confirm a Cape Town High Court order passed last year‚ which declared that the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) was inconsistent with the constitution as it does not require political parties to disclose their private donors.

My Vote Counts advocate Max du Plessis said on Tuesday citizens donated to political parties in the hope that the parties would advance a certain agenda.