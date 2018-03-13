In the absence of an interdict‚ and with the court having expressly informed the parties at court that it would not grant such an order‚ nothing prevented Eskom and IPPs from signing the agreements as scheduled by me for Tuesday‚ 13 March 2018.

However‚ counsel for the Minister informed the court that whilst there is no interdict granted‚ the signing will however be postponed until the 27 March 2018 when the matter is finally disposed of in court".

"This undertaking was made voluntarily on behalf of the Minister in the spirit of constitutionalism and the rule of law."

Radebe said the plan was intended to bring about cost-efficient clean energy.

"This initiative will enable R56 billion of new investment in the economy over the next 2 to 3 years‚ which will immediately contribute to growth in the economy. . .

"The usage of different types of energy supply‚ which includes renewable forms of power generation‚ is in line with the energy policy. . .

"These programmes will contribute towards competitive market pricing of electricity‚ both for the household consumer as well as for industrial usage."

Numsa said it joined the court application with Transform RSA in order to protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers and their families.