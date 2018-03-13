Malema gets ready to tackle Ramaphosa over Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday appear before the National Assembly for his first oral question and answer session since Parliament elected him as president of the country in February‚ and echoes of #paybackthemoney will reverberate for some observers when Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema stands up.

Malema will be asking Ramaphosa to tell the nation:

"What is the total amount that the Presidency spent on the legal costs of former President‚ Mr J G Zuma‚ since his election as President in 2009 and (b) on what legal provision(s) or policy did the State rely when using state resources to fund the former President’s personal legal costs?"