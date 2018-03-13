State capture inquiry subpoenas Duduzane Zuma, Guptas‚ Myeni

Parliament's public enterprises committee has decided to subpoena former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni‚ Duduzane Zuma and the three Gupta brothers‚ Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh‚ to appear before its inquiry into state capture.

Duduzane Zuma is the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

The decision to issue the subpoenas was made unanimously by all political parties on Tuesday and follows the failure of these individuals to appear before the committee voluntarily on the basis of invitations.

Failure to comply with a subpoena is an offence.