Uhuru Moiloa replaces Paul Mashatile in Gauteng executive

Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed deputy speaker of the legislature Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa as the new MEC of human settlements.

Moiloa replaces Paul Mashatile‚ who has take up his duties as the new treasurer-general of the African National Congress‚ which is a full-time job.

Mashatile also led the Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta)‚ which is under the same roof as human settlements.

His new role as treasurer-general is a full-time position in ANC headquarters Luthuli House. Mashatile took over the position from his predecessor Zweli Mkhize after the ANC Nasrec elective conference in December.