Uhuru Moiloa replaces Paul Mashatile in Gauteng executive
Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed deputy speaker of the legislature Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa as the new MEC of human settlements.
Moiloa replaces Paul Mashatile‚ who has take up his duties as the new treasurer-general of the African National Congress‚ which is a full-time job.
Mashatile also led the Gauteng department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta)‚ which is under the same roof as human settlements.
His new role as treasurer-general is a full-time position in ANC headquarters Luthuli House. Mashatile took over the position from his predecessor Zweli Mkhize after the ANC Nasrec elective conference in December.
Mashatile had begun trying to deal with various aspects at human settlements and Cogta. Top of these was strengthening dialogue with hostel dwellers in order to properly design housing issues relation to these facilities. In Cogta‚ Mashatile has been trying to deal with serious issues faced by small municipalities such as Emfuleni‚ who owed Eskom millions of rands.
Moiloa has been an ANC PEC member since 2008. He has also served as chairperson of the housing committee‚ the petitions committee‚ economic development and he was chairperson of the committee of chairpersons‚ all in the Gauteng legislature.